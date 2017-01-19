Police ask public's help finding Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run driver
Fort Lauderdale police released a sketch of the pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash on Dec. 9. Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding the truck and its driver. Fort Lauderdale police released a sketch of the pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash on Dec. 9. Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding the truck and its driver.
