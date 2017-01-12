Please stop politicizing tragedies
It has been more than a week since five people were shot and killed at a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., airport. In the wake of mass casualty events involving firearms or other items , there's room to question motives and draw trend lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,478,361
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,302
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|OzRitz
|62,866
|Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is a disgrace
|2 hr
|Robbie Parker
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,313
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,188
|Florida considers ways to ease school testing
|Sat
|MichaelNudite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC