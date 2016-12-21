Ogdensburg airport celebrates 10,000-passenger milestone
Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials said a Dec. 31 flight from Ogdensburg to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., achieved the milestone. Dr. Tahar Abdallar - traveling with his family from Gatineau, Quebec - was honored as passenger 10,000 to fly out of the airport.
