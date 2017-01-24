No-bid Port Everglades deal approved by Broward commission

An enormous warehouse-office building considered critical to economic growth at Port Everglades got the green light Tuesday, despite warnings from the county auditor that the no-bid deal might not be in the public's best interests. The deal allows a private group to develop a 250,000-square-foot warehouse with attached office space on 16.7 acres of public land on McIntosh Road at Port Everglades, with a $3 million contribution of public funds to prepare the land.

