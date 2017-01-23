News 28 mins ago 11:27 p.m.Staffing cuts left area of Fort Lauderdale airport shooting unguarded

Years before gunman Esteban Santiago killed five people and wounded six others at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the local agency that runs the airport had taken the rare step of cutting law enforcement positions at the bustling facility. Even as police calls were rising at the airport, Broward County slashed more than two dozen jobs and ordered many of the deputies to move from the terminals to direct traffic along the curbs rather than guard the public areas inside, records and interviews show.

