News 16 mins ago 3:02 p.m.Airport shooting survivor shielded stranger from gunfire
Tony Bartosiewicz called his children to let them know he was alive shortly after gunshots were fired at the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week. What he didn't tell them was that during the shooting, he used his body to shield a woman he didn't know.
