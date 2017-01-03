New Yeara s Day motorcycle race ends ...

New Yeara s Day motorcycle race ends with one man dead and one seriously injured

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Two South Florida men decided to kick off 2017 with a motorcycle race. But their first moments of the new year turned deadly - leaving one man dead and another seriously wounded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min cathy1691823 1,471,607
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 min mdbuilder 62,684
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr Kissez8098 313,116
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) 12 hr Critter 258
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 14 hr Ize Found 71,279
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) Wed fred 11
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,220

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC