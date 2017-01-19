New trial ordered in 2006 beating death of homeless man by Fort Lauderdale teens
Thomas Daugherty, who was convicted of beating a homeless man to death in Fort Lauderdale with a baseball bat 11 years ago, is entitled to a new trial because of a fundamental flaw in the jury instructions at his 2008 trial, the Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday. Daugherty, now 28, was originally sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder in the death of Norris Gaynor, 35. But his sentence was changed to 40 years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that life in prison could not be a mandatory punishment for offenders who were under 18 at the time their crimes were committed.
