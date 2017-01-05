Nearly 600,000 Miami-Fort Lauderdale residents sign up for Obamacare
What market enthusiastically signed up for health care coverage under Obamacare for 2017? Miami and Fort Lauderdale, which saw close to 600,000 re-enrollments and new enrollments on HealthCare.gov for coverage in 2017.
