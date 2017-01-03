Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort Lauderdale, FL, airport
There are 1 comment on the WTVM story from 2 hrs ago, titled Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort Lauderdale, FL, airport. In it, WTVM reports that:
At least three people are reported dead, nine people are injured and the shooter is in custody after an incident at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The shooting took place in the lower-level baggage claim area in Terminal 2. Passengers and employees have been cleared from the area Shots fired at FLL airport.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTVM.
|
#1 1 hr ago
I heard it was a Jersey devil-bean hybrid that lit the terminal up.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,472,339
|Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid...
|6 min
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|24 min
|Into The Night
|62,715
|2017 Fort Lauderdale International Airport Shoo...
|54 min
|save us Trump
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,139
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TRD
|71,280
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Critter
|258
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC