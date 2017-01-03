There are on the WTVM story from 2 hrs ago, titled Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort Lauderdale, FL, airport. In it, WTVM reports that:

At least three people are reported dead, nine people are injured and the shooter is in custody after an incident at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The shooting took place in the lower-level baggage claim area in Terminal 2. Passengers and employees have been cleared from the area Shots fired at FLL airport.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTVM.