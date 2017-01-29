Monday night will be the coldest of the year so far, but a warmup is expected after that
A cloudy, dreary day is expected today as a stalled frontal boundary sits to our south in the Florida straits. Rain will continue throughout the day, with most models showing it tapering off shortly after 6 tonight.
