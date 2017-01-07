Man wrongfully jailed for 8 months; F...

Man wrongfully jailed for 8 months; Fort Lauderdale weighs settlement

Dmitry Lyubimov , who was arrested on armed burglary charges in 2011, sued the city of Fort Lauderdale for wrongful arrest. The second is of Justin White , a career criminal whose DNA and fingerprints matched those on physical evidence in the case.

