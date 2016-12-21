Man killed at Seminole Casino had been recovering from tough times, say those who knew him

After a run of hard luck, including a stroke that left him unable to drive a car, Jay Edelstein was on the comeback trail, according to those who knew him well. Edelstein, 57, was walking in the driveway of the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek when he was struck from behind by a car at about 6 a.m. Thursday, according to Coconut Creek police.

