Man died in head-on crash with car street racing in Davie
Man critically injured after his minivan hit head-on by car suspected of drag racing in Davie; two kids, a teen also hospitalized Man critically injured after his minivan hit head-on by car suspected of drag racing in Davie; two kids, a teen also hospitalized Man critically injured after his minivan hit head-on by car suspected of drag racing in Davie; two kids, a teen also hospitalized A man died hours after he was thrown out of his minivan during a violent head-on collision with another car that was street racing Sunday morning. Dominick Del Pozzo was pulling onto Davie Road and attempting to head south when his white minivan was struck by a red Mercedes sedan that was speeding north while racing a silver Infiniti sedan, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Susanm
|1,483,833
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|John-K
|313,232
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Climate Master
|62,985
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,320
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,316
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|Jan 19
|Joseph Smithy
|1
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Jan 19
|Robbie Parker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC