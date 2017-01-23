Man died in head-on crash with car st...

Man died in head-on crash with car street racing in Davie

Man critically injured after his minivan hit head-on by car suspected of drag racing in Davie; two kids, a teen also hospitalized A man died hours after he was thrown out of his minivan during a violent head-on collision with another car that was street racing Sunday morning. Dominick Del Pozzo was pulling onto Davie Road and attempting to head south when his white minivan was struck by a red Mercedes sedan that was speeding north while racing a silver Infiniti sedan, police said.

