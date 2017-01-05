Major lane shift coming to Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale
Drivers face an imminent lane change on busy Broward Boulevard as construction continues on the aging bridge over the North Fork of the New River. Drivers face an imminent lane change on busy Broward Boulevard as construction continues on the aging bridge over the North Fork of the New River.
