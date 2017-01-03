Maguires Hill 16 Closing After Five Decades in Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Maguires Hill 16, Fort Lauderdale's classic Irish bar, is scheduled to close Sunday night after 50 years in downtown Fort Lauderdale. that draws hordes every St. Patrick's Day and has been home to thousands of lovers, haters, fighters, and geniuses, has been purchased by a hospitality group, owner Jim Gregory says.
