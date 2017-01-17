Lou Gramm, Mike + the Mechanics, Love...

Lou Gramm, Mike + the Mechanics, Loverboy Part of Lineup for 2018 Edition of The 80s Cruise

The lineup for the 2018 edition of The 80s Cruise has been announced, and among the many acts taking part in the seagoing festival are ex- Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm , Mike + the Mechanics , Loverboy and The Tubes . Rick Springfield will host and headline the cruise, which takes place in March of next year.

