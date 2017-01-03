Life or death legal journey for airpo...

Life or death legal journey for airport shooting suspect

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Santiago is accused of fatally shooting ... . Esteban Santiago, right, accused of fatally shooting several people and wounding multiple others at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim, is returned to Broward County's main jail after his first court appearance, Monday, Jan. ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-wy 1,474,939
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 20 min zazz 98,308
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 62,802
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr The Truth 313,164
News Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid... Mon kuda 36
News Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the ... Mon Le Jimbo 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sun TRD 71,285
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 10 at 3:00PM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,337 • Total comments across all topics: 277,780,913

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC