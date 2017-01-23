Iron Maiden announces The Book of Sou...

Iron Maiden announces The Book of Souls Tour

IRON MAIDEN's hugely successful The Book Of Souls World Tour will return to North America for an extensive series of arena and amphitheater shows in summer 2017. The mammoth tour opened in Florida last February playing fourteen sold-out shows in the U.S.A and Canada along with a further 58 concerts in 34 other countries around the globe.

