Iron Maiden announces The Book of Souls Tour
IRON MAIDEN's hugely successful The Book Of Souls World Tour will return to North America for an extensive series of arena and amphitheater shows in summer 2017. The mammoth tour opened in Florida last February playing fourteen sold-out shows in the U.S.A and Canada along with a further 58 concerts in 34 other countries around the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,484,188
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,986
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|313,233
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,320
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,316
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|Jan 19
|Joseph Smithy
|1
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Jan 19
|Robbie Parker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC