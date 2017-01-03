IDs, phones, bags among 20K items los...

IDs, phones, bags among 20K items lost in airport rampage

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

An Army veteran who complaine... . People walk into the parking garage near the scene of a deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,473,556
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Steven Kink 313,147
News 5 dead, 9 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdal... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 7
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Plums6325 62,737
News Douglas Elliman broadens South Florida reach 3 hr Christsharia sLaw 1
News US veteran arrested in airport shooting; 5 dead... 5 hr The Mule 11
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr Ize Found 71,282
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 08 at 4:45AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,242 • Total comments across all topics: 277,709,070

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC