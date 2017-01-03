IDs, phones, bags among 20K items lost in airport rampage
An Army veteran who complaine... . People walk into the parking garage near the scene of a deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,473,556
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Steven Kink
|313,147
|5 dead, 9 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdal...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Plums6325
|62,737
|Douglas Elliman broadens South Florida reach
|3 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|1
|US veteran arrested in airport shooting; 5 dead...
|5 hr
|The Mule
|11
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|Ize Found
|71,282
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC