IBS Investment Bank Provides Over $430 Million in Financings For 2016 and Scores $475MM for 2017

Fort Lauderdale-based private equity firm IBS Investment Bank today announced it has provided over $430 Million in new financings throughout 2016. FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, January 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Lauderdale-based private equity firm IBS Investment Bank a division of Institutional Banking Services, N.A. CORP today announced it has provided over $430 Million in new financings to American businesses and real estate investors throughout 2016 and is poised for success in 2017.

