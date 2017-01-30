How 2 cruise fanatics cut costs and save time
In this Feb. 11, 2016 photo provided by Joe Kafka, Gina Kafka, far right, of Pierre, S.D., glances back at the Vision of the Seas cruise ship shortly after it docks in Cozumel, Mexico. As snowbirds, Kafka and her husband, Joe, picked Florida for their winter stay because of easy access to its many cruise ports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Julia
|63,040
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|Nostrillis Waxman
|1,487,407
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|47 min
|zazz
|98,321
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Brian_G
|313,249
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|TRD
|71,330
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Jan 26
|Liz Cromwell
|4
|Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort...
|Jan 25
|Fed Up FTL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC