Homeless man can't attend Fort Lauderdale commission meetings for a year
Ray Cox, a homeless man and frequent speaker at Fort Lauderdale Commission meetings, will not attend any commission meetings for the next year as part of a court-enforced plea agreement. Cox was arrested at City Hall in 2015 for trespassing after being removed from a City Commission meeting.
