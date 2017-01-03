Hero shields mother of two from Fort Lauderdale airport shooter
Annika Dean was waiting for her luggage at the Fort Lauderdale airport when she heard gunshots and turned to see a man walking toward her with a gun in his hand. As a teacher in Broward County schools, Dean had received disaster training, but during the school shooting drills there had always been somewhere to hide.
