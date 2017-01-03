Hero shields mother of two from Fort ...

Hero shields mother of two from Fort Lauderdale airport shooter

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Annika Dean was waiting for her luggage at the Fort Lauderdale airport when she heard gunshots and turned to see a man walking toward her with a gun in his hand. As a teacher in Broward County schools, Dean had received disaster training, but during the school shooting drills there had always been somewhere to hide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Cheech the Conser... 1,474,587
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 36 min Paris 62,793
News Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid... 2 hr Dreamz7638 37
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Desirezzzz4251 313,164
News Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the ... 12 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sun TRD 71,285
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Sun Justacj 260
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 09 at 3:24PM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,761,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC