Guy Harvey-branded RV resort to break ground this summer
Fort Lauderdale-based hotel branding company Guy Harvey Outpost Resorts and partner Elite Resorts plan to break ground this summer on their first recreational vehicle and cottage resort in Florida called Guy Harvey Outpost Club & Resort Tarpon Springs. Located in Holiday north of Tarpon Springs in Pasco County, and adjacent to the Anclote River Park, the 66-acre gated outdoor resort community will offer 70 cottages and 270 outfitted paved RV lots for purchase.
