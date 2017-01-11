Gunshot reports fueled panic after Fort Lauderdale airport shootings
What was called a Moment of Reflection was meant to give airport employees and others "the opportunity to reflect on the events of the past week and begin the healing process," Broward County officials said. What was called a Moment of Reflection was meant to give airport employees and others "the opportunity to reflect on the events of the past week and begin the healing process," Broward County officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|TheIndependentMaj...
|1,477,303
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|TRD
|71,298
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|zazz
|98,309
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|15 hr
|Tanesha
|25
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|313,175
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|mdbuilder
|62,841
|Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid...
|Jan 9
|kuda
|36
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC