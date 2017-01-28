Gov. Rick Scott's tweets hurt Florida's ports | Editorial
What a disappointing trump card Gov. Rick Scott played this week when he took a page from President Donald Trump 's playbook and unleashed a series of tweets threatening to defund any Florida seaport that develops any kind of relationship with Cuba. "Disappointed some FL ports would enter into any agreement with Cuban dictatorship," the governor tweeted Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Brad
|1,486,569
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,022
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,318
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Ize Found
|71,326
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|313,235
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Thu
|Liz Cromwell
|4
|Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort...
|Wed
|Fed Up FTL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC