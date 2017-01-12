Girl reunited with beloved teddy bear lost in chaos of deadly Florida airport shooting
When a man opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport last week, a terrified little girl scrambled to get to safety with her family. But she left behind her best friend of 10 years - a teddy bear named Rufus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Effingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 min
|Moans3712
|313,176
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|48 min
|OzRitz
|1,477,332
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|TRD
|71,298
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|15 hr
|zazz
|98,309
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|19 hr
|Tanesha
|25
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|mdbuilder
|62,841
|Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid...
|Jan 9
|kuda
|36
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC