Four-star OT Kai-Leon Herbert reportedly decommits from Michigan
Four-star offensive tackle Kai-Leon Herbert -- who had been rumored to be on the fence for some time now -- reportedly decommitted from Michigan's class Sunday night. The 6-foot-5, 284-pound tackle from Fort Lauderdale, Florida was on an official visit to Miami on Sunday.
