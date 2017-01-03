Fort Lauderdale suspect's girlfriend:...

Fort Lauderdale suspect's girlfriend: We hope shooting victims 'see justice'

The girlfriend of the man charged in the shooting deaths of five people at the Fort Lauderdale airport hopes "the victims of this see justice." In a statement read by her grown daughter, Gina Peterson, who lived with accused shooter Esteban Santiago, also expressed her "deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives and/or were injured."

