Fort Lauderdale shooting, which claimed five cruise passengers, hasna t impacted tourism a " yet

Despite the tragic nature of last week's deadly shooting at a baggage carousel in Fort Lauderdale, the tourism town's appeal appears unharmed, says Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We are not seeing any effect on tourism as a result of this senseless and random act," Ritter said in a statement.

