Fort Lauderdale shooter says he carried out attack for ISIS, FBI claims
Multiple people were killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, January 6, 2017, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. The gunman is in custody and was a lone shooter, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN.
