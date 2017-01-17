Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Ordered Held Without Bond
The suspect accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others at an airport in Fort Lauderdale has been ordered held without bond until his trial hearing. New details about the investigation were also revealed Tuesday.
