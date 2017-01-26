Fort Lauderdale airport shooter indicted
A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted Esteban Santiago, the man accused of killing five people inside a Fort Lauderdale airport this month, authorities said. Federal authorities said Santiago, 26, wounded six others when he opened fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, aiming at victims' heads and bodies until he ran out of ammunition.
