Fort Lauderdale airport shooter indicted

Fort Lauderdale airport shooter indicted

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted Esteban Santiago, the man accused of killing five people inside a Fort Lauderdale airport this month, authorities said. Federal authorities said Santiago, 26, wounded six others when he opened fire in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, aiming at victims' heads and bodies until he ran out of ammunition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min flack 1,485,768
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Paris 63,007
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... 18 hr Liz Cromwell 4
News Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort... Wed Fed Up FTL 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed Ize Found 71,323
Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12) Wed Krystalthomas101 23
Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15) Tue Vote Scott 233
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,117 • Total comments across all topics: 278,296,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC