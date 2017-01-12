Fort Lauderdale airport gunman owned multiple weapons in Puerto Rico

The man accused of gunning down almost a dozen people in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport earlier this month had registered at least four handguns in Puerto Rico, including a 9 mm pistol, the same caliber used in the crime, authorities said. Police on Monday said they couldn't rule out that Esteban Santiago, the accused gunman, had initially registered the Walther 9 mm used in the Jan. 6 shooting in his hometown of PeA uelas.

