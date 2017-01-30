Florida researchers probe shark genes for clues to cancer
Florida researchers probe shark genes for clues to cancer Scientists at Nova Southeastern University and Cornell find clues how shark genes heal wounds and resist cancer Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jLcxs6 A new study of shark DNA shows unique evolutionary changes in immunity genes may explain how sharks' open wounds heal within hours and why the ocean's top predator rarely gets cancer. But, scientist warn, simply eating shark meat or other parts won't help humans battle cancer.
