Florida port backs out of agreement with Cuban government
A major Florida port has canceled plans to sign an agreement with Cuba, one day after Gov. Rick Scott threatened to cut off its state funding if it signed the pact. Port Everglades issued a statement Thursday that the National Port Administration of Cuba says no agreement is currently needed.
