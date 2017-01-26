Florida port backs out of agreement w...

Florida port backs out of agreement with Cuban government

Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A major Florida port has canceled plans to sign an agreement with Cuba, one day after Gov. Rick Scott threatened to cut off its state funding if it signed the pact. Port Everglades issued a statement Thursday that the National Port Administration of Cuba says no agreement is currently needed.

Fort Lauderdale, FL

