Florida airport shooting suspect set to enter plea
The suspect in the South Florida airport shooting spree in which five people were killed and six were wounded is scheduled to enter a plea. An arraignment is set Monday morning in federal court for 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, who's charged in a 22-count federal indictment in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
