Florida airport shooting suspect indicted on 22 counts
This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,486,740
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|22 min
|zazz
|98,320
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|30 min
|Brian_G
|313,237
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,028
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Ize Found
|71,328
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Jan 26
|Liz Cromwell
|4
|Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort...
|Jan 25
|Fed Up FTL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC