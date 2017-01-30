Florida airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago pleads not guilty to 22 charges
The Iraq War veteran charged with killing five people and injuring six others in a mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale's international airport pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him on Monday. Esteban Santiago, 26, leaned over the wooden lectern in court and appeared to read along as US Magistrate Judge Barry Seltzer read the entire indictment aloud to him - including the names of all five people killed in the mass shooting.
