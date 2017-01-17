Flight from Newark diverted to Florid...

Flight from Newark diverted to Florida after 'security report," airline says

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- A JetBlue flight from Newark Liberty International Airport bound for the Dominican Republic was diverted to Fort Lauderdale after an unspecified security concern Saturday afternoon, according to officials. "Out of an abundance of caution, JetBlue flight 893 from Newark Liberty International Airport to Santiago, Dominican Republic, is diverting to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a security report," the airline said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,482,955
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr tbirds_friend 62,980
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,319
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Susanman 313,218
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 5 hr zazz 98,316
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress Thu Joseph Smithy 1
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... Thu Robbie Parker 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,968 • Total comments across all topics: 278,148,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC