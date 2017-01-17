FL Firefighter Hurt at Chemical Plant Explosion/Fire
Jan. 19--FORT LAUDERDALE -- First came explosions, then black smoke that could be seen for miles Wednesday around central Broward County as a blaze drew multiple firefighting crews to a chemicals warehouse just north of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. One firefighter injured his leg and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Deputy Chief Timothy Heiser said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,481,018
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Sooo True
|62,937
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|11 hr
|Joseph Smithy
|1
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|11 hr
|Robbie Parker
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|truth
|7,994
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|TRD
|71,313
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC