FL Firefighter Hurt at Chemical Plant Explosion/Fire

Jan. 19--FORT LAUDERDALE -- First came explosions, then black smoke that could be seen for miles Wednesday around central Broward County as a blaze drew multiple firefighting crews to a chemicals warehouse just north of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. One firefighter injured his leg and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Deputy Chief Timothy Heiser said.

