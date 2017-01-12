Fifth victim of Fort Lauderdale airport shooting is identified by authorities
A woman from Ohio has been identified as the fifth person who died in Friday's mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, Broward officials said Wednesday evening. Mary Louise Amzibel, 69, a resident of Ohio, is the fifth victim, authorities said.
