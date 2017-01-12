FBI seizes evidence Fort Lauderdale a...

FBI seizes evidence Fort Lauderdale airport shooter left in Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago told multiple residents of the Qupqugiaq Inn that he'd soon return here from a trip, but instead left behind unused ammo, gun shop receipts and other key evidence for federal investigators probing last week's massacre at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport. The FBI seized that property, along with an Alaska Army National Guard backpack, a mobile telephone, his laptop, a pair of keys, receipts from a Cabela's store and a "Brother S Mobile ID Card Scanner," according to an inventory obtained by the Sun Sentinel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Henry 1,477,203
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr TRD 71,298
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 6 hr zazz 98,309
Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13) 10 hr Tanesha 25
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 hr ThomasA 313,175
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr mdbuilder 62,841
News Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid... Jan 9 kuda 36
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,791 • Total comments across all topics: 277,881,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC