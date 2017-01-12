FBI seizes evidence Fort Lauderdale airport shooter left in Alaska
Airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago told multiple residents of the Qupqugiaq Inn that he'd soon return here from a trip, but instead left behind unused ammo, gun shop receipts and other key evidence for federal investigators probing last week's massacre at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport. The FBI seized that property, along with an Alaska Army National Guard backpack, a mobile telephone, his laptop, a pair of keys, receipts from a Cabela's store and a "Brother S Mobile ID Card Scanner," according to an inventory obtained by the Sun Sentinel.
