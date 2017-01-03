FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hus...

FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein leads Fort Lauderdale airport case

12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein alone for months after the former Iraqi leader's capture is now leading the investigation into the Florida airport shooting rampage blamed on an Iraq war veteran. George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami field office, was Saddam's sole interrogator beginning in January 2004.

