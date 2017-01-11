Ex-Sen. D'Amato kicked off flight aft...

Ex-Sen. D'Amato kicked off flight after rallying passengers against crew

Former New York Sen. Al D'Amato was removed from a delayed New York-bound JetBlue flight on Monday after trying to rally passengers against the flight crew. JetBlue flight 1002 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport was originally supposed to depart at 1:42 p.m. ET, but six delays pushed the departure time to just after 8:00 p.m. Once the plane boarded, the pilots informed passengers that 10 of them needed to move from the front to the back of the plane due to weight distribution.

