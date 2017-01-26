Esteban Santiago, accused Fort Lauder...

Esteban Santiago, accused Fort Lauderdale airport gunman, indicted on 22 counts

19 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Accused Fort Lauderdale airport gunman Esteban Santiago was indicted on 22 federal charges Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting spree that killed five people and injured six others. Mr. Santiago faces 11 counts of performing an act of violence at an airport, six counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and five counts of causing death by use of a firearm.

