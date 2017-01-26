Esteban Santiago, accused Fort Lauderdale airport gunman, indicted on 22 counts
Accused Fort Lauderdale airport gunman Esteban Santiago was indicted on 22 federal charges Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting spree that killed five people and injured six others. Mr. Santiago faces 11 counts of performing an act of violence at an airport, six counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and five counts of causing death by use of a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Guest
|1,485,950
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,324
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,009
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|22 hr
|Liz Cromwell
|4
|Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort...
|Wed
|Fed Up FTL
|1
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|Wed
|Krystalthomas101
|23
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Vote Scott
|233
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC