Drug suspect charged with murder after passengers die during escape attempt, Sunrise police say
A suspected drug dealer drove away from police and escaped from the overturned car he was driving as it slipped into a Sunrise canal Tuesday night, then neglected to tell arresting officers - until they asked - that two other people were in the vehicle, police said. During a first-appearance court hearing Thursday, Robert Goldmith, 30, his right arm in a sling as a result of the crash, was ordered held without bond on two counts of second-degree murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|moshx
|1,476,560
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Canadian Analoriface
|313,174
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,295
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|62,841
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|zazz
|98,308
|Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid...
|Jan 9
|kuda
|36
|Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the ...
|Jan 9
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC