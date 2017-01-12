Drug suspect charged with murder after passengers die during escape attempt, Sunrise police say

A suspected drug dealer drove away from police and escaped from the overturned car he was driving as it slipped into a Sunrise canal Tuesday night, then neglected to tell arresting officers - until they asked - that two other people were in the vehicle, police said. During a first-appearance court hearing Thursday, Robert Goldmith, 30, his right arm in a sling as a result of the crash, was ordered held without bond on two counts of second-degree murder.

