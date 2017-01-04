Dining trends for 2017, and a few to wish away
Cauliflower is going to be hot in 2017, according to the James Beard Foundation, but the vegetable is already trendy throughout South Florida, including at One Door East in Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant serves a delicious roasted hunk with Earl Grey raisins, brown butter, capers and Madras spice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|OzRitz
|62,674
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Kissez8098
|313,116
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Gunner
|1,471,503
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Critter
|258
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|Ize Found
|71,279
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|16 hr
|fred
|11
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC