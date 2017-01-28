Detectives seek female member of arme...

Detectives seek female member of armed robbery trio

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A trio of burglars tried with all their might - using a pry bar, sledgehammer and even a handgun - to break through a lock on the front door of a business in Oakland Park, authorities said. The burglars didn't make it inside, but were captured on surveillance video during the Jan. 2 incident and were quickly identified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Taffy8361 1,486,284
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Brian_G 63,017
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 10 hr Ize Found 71,326
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 hr silly rabbit 313,235
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 11 hr zazz 98,317
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... Thu Liz Cromwell 4
News Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort... Wed Fed Up FTL 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC