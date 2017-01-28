Detectives seek female member of armed robbery trio
A trio of burglars tried with all their might - using a pry bar, sledgehammer and even a handgun - to break through a lock on the front door of a business in Oakland Park, authorities said. The burglars didn't make it inside, but were captured on surveillance video during the Jan. 2 incident and were quickly identified.
